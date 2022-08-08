© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 8, 2022

Published August 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
lakepowell1.JPG
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
From left, Mike DeHoff, Eric Balken and Pete Lefebvre walk near the mouth of White Canyon, a previously inundated area, now exposed as Lake Powell recedes.

Thanks for tuning in to KVNF’S Regional Newscast for Monday August 8. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

Last week the Delta County Independent reported the town of Paonia passed an ordinance to preserve the natural dark skies from artificial lighting. The town council unanimously supported the decision with help from the International Dark Sky Association. The dark skies in Paonia are rare – residents can see the Milkey Way, something 80% of Americans lack because of light pollution. The designation will make Paonia the sixth dark sky town in the state.

And a new report reveals the U.S. cities that are seeing the most home sellers drop their prices. And many of those markets are in the West. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

SPOT (:50)

A 22-year-old student participating in a National Outdoor Leadership School–or NOLS –educator course died Tuesday after getting struck by lightning in the Absaroka Mountains in northwest Wyoming. Kyle Mackie of KHOL Jackson reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

SPOT (1:41)

Lake Powell is the nation’s second-largest reservoir. But climate change and overuse have shrunk it to a record low, leaving the water supply uncertain for tens of millions in the Southwest. KUNC’s Luke Runyon took a boat trip to report on the changing landscape for the Mountain West News Bureau.

FEATURE (4:27)

And that wraps up Monday’s KVNF’s Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

