KVNF Regional Newscast: August 9, 2022

Colorado Republicans are blasting Governor Polis for mailing a personal letter to residents in the same envelope as their tax refunds. Polis says in the letter he is “pleased to be mailing Colorado Cashback refund checks.” The state is legally obligated to send out the money because of the taxpayer bill of rights, which limits government spending. The state’s Republican party has filed a campaign finance complaint against Polis, alleging his letter amounts to using public money to boost his campaign. Polis is defending it. He says he is explaining why the checks are in the mail. His message does not mention the taxpayer bill of rights, which voters passed thirty years ago to force Colorado to send out such refunds if it exceeds a revenue cap.

Colorado is ramping up its efforts to distribute the monkeypox vaccine after President Biden declared it a health emergency. As Capital Coverage reporter Scott Franz reports, that includes recruiting more health care providers to help.

The Rocky Mountain region is experiencing more wildfires in the midst of drought and high temperatures. And more of those blazes are being caused by people as our population grows. The job of fire investigators has never been more important. They track down the spark that can lead to prosecutions and their work provides crucial data for studying fire causes. For KZMU and Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Justin Higginbottom speaks with investigators about their large caseload.

