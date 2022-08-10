KVNF Regional Newscast: August 10, 2022

Thanks for tuning into KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, August 10. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

Montrose Regional Airport has experienced month after month of record-breaking numbers. And, officials are bracing for another busy year. Along with the continued growth, the airport is on track to completing its expansion project. The last airport addition added 8,000 square feet in 2012. The new expansion is budgeted for about $33 million dollars and will improve concourse space, baggage claim and parking. Federal funding paid for the bulk of construction and it's slated to be complete by the start of the winter ski season.

The Hotchkiss town council unanimously agreed to move forward with a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative to approve recreational and medical marijuana businesses in commercial zoning areas. The initiative will likely be on the November ballot. One trustee, John Marta, reluctantly agreed to approve the measure after expressing concerns that marijuana stores will increase drug use in the community. The last marijuana initiative in Hotchkiss failed to pass by voters in 2012.

Last week, cyclist Doug Sorter was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bike in Grand Junction. Sorter died from blunt force injuries and the manner of death was reported as an accident.

The race for Mesa County commissioner is ramping up. Charlie Pink announced his run for county commissioner in June when he learned republican candidate Bobbie Daniel was running unopposed. The last democrat elected as Mesa County commissioner retired in 2005. Pink worked as a state delegate for Barack Obama in 2008. Daniel beat her opponent in the May county assembly. Daniel was raised in Palisade in a coal-mining family and expresses her dedication to the working class and economic issues.

A group of tribes in the Colorado River basin is asking for more of a voice in negotiations about conserving the river’s water amid historic drought. KUNC’s Alex Hager has more.

Many states in our region have banned abortion. But in Colorado, providers are seeing a sharp rise in demand from out-of-state patients, including some in desperate situations. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

