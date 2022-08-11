KVNF Regional Newscast: August 11, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday, August 11. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

Last weekend the senate passed historic legislation that will tackle climate change and inflation. The Colorado Sun reported on the impacts the bill will have on the Colorado River basin, which has reached historic lows due to the ongoing drought. $4 billion is earmarked to rent, buy or save water in the Colorado River basin. The funding comes at a critical time as federal water managers ask the seven river basin states to cut 2-million to 4-million acre-feet of consumption, 25% of the total river’s recent flow.

A first-ever fundraising bike ride will soon make its way through Montrose. The Valley Food Partnership is planning a bike ride to connect locals with agriculture. Cyclists can choose between two distances, 34-miles and 57-miles, and the ride will weave through fields and farms. The event is sponsored by Alpine Bank and the goal is to raise $30,000.

A federal program helps send nurses and social workers into the homes of thousands of lower-income or at-risk parents in our region to help before, during and after a birth. However, its funding will soon lapse. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.

SPOT (:38)

A new law that took effect Wednesday will help protect Colorado’s hospital patients from surprise medical bills. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz has more.

SPOT (:43)

The Biden Administration is trying to curb inflation rates as American consumers grapple with the increased costs of basic expenses. But people in our region are also struggling with another trend: stagnant wage growth. More than a quarter of workers in many Mountain West states make less than $15 an hour, which is a basic living wage in most counties. Will Walkey reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

SPOT (:59)

La Plata County in Southwest Colorado is working with local goat farmers to tackle noxious weeds. For KSUT Tribal Radio, and Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Sarah Flower reports.

FEATURE (3:33)

That wraps up KVNF’s Thursday Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, thanks for listening.