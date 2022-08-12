KVNF Regional Newscast: August 12, 2022

You are tuned in to KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Friday August 12. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

On Wednesday, Delta Police Department searched a home on the south side of Walmart on the suspicion of illegal drug possession and distribution. The search resulted in the arrest of three men on a class two drug felony. Police found 85 suspected fentanyl pills, over an ounce of methamphetamine and other stolen property. The investigation is ongoing with the support of the DEA and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

And Mesa County Commissioners recently approved a permit for a 151-acre solar farm just north of I-70 and east of Grand Junction. The farm will generate 48 megawatts of power and could provide up to 50 short-term construction jobs and $175,000 in local tax revenue.

Colorado River activists are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing on one of its biggest dams. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports… the call comes as the basin grapples with an unprecedented call for conservation.

Conservation groups are praising a scientific proposal to protect a large swath of Western land that could help restore wolf and beaver populations. KGNU's Benita Lee has more.

The Canyonlands Research Center in southeastern Utah, is in its second year offering a paid summer internship to Native American students interested in conservation. Justin Higginbottom with K-Z-M-U and Rocky Mountain Community Radio visited the students as they toured Dugout Ranch and learned about watershed health.

