kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 15, 2022

Published August 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
Snaggletooth Section of the Dolores River CanyonMONDAY.jpg
Photo courtesy of Senator Michael Bennet’s Office
/
The Dolores River Canyon.

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Monday August 15. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

U.S. Senators talked last week about the costs of climate change, and costs of new oil and gas regulations. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.

SPOT (:52)

New federal legislation has been introduced that would protect parts of the Dolores River Canyon as a National Conservation Area. For KSUT Tribal Radio and Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Sarah Flower has more.

SPOT (2:25)

The bill was introduced to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 29. On August 2, Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a House of Representatives companion bill. That measure is co-sponsored by the two other Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.

Our region has some of the nation’s largest producers of winter wheat – states like Colorado, Idaho and Montana. Persistent drought threatens millions of acres of the crop. And a small, native bug has become a huge problem. KUNC’s Rae Solomon reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

FEATURE (4:08)

Thanks for tuning in to KVNF’s Monday Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

