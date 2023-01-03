KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2023

Prior to the upcoming Colorado State Legislative Session KVNF's Lisa Young spoke over the phone with State Representative Matt Soper of House District 54 on a number of topics including his past and most recent committee assignments. Join us for the January, 4 Regional Newscast as Rep.Soper discusses his legislative priorities for 2023 including a bill that will help Vision Charter Academy in Delta.

Several new laws are going into full or partial effect this year in Colorado including the Fentanyl accountability and prevention bill passed by the state legislature in 2022, state minimum wage increases from $12.56 to $13.65. Colorado is one of 27 states raising its minimum wage in 2023, stores will now charge customers a 10-cent fee for each plastic and paper bag, there will also be a sales tax exemption for certain hygiene products including diapers and menstrual products thanks to a law passed by state legislators last year.

Also this year egg producers who have more than 3,000 laying hens must demonstrate a ratio of one square foot per hen to become certified and sell eggs in Colorado.

