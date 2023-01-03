© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days.
We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org.
We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Rep.MattSoper.jpg
Rep. Matt Soper - Facebook page
/
KVNF
Rep. Matt Soper

Prior to the upcoming Colorado State Legislative Session KVNF's Lisa Young spoke over the phone with State Representative Matt Soper of House District 54 on a number of topics including his past and most recent committee assignments. Join us for the January, 4 Regional Newscast as Rep.Soper discusses his legislative priorities for 2023 including a bill that will help Vision Charter Academy in Delta.

Several new laws are going into full or partial effect this year in Colorado including the Fentanyl accountability and prevention bill passed by the state legislature in 2022, state minimum wage increases from $12.56 to $13.65. Colorado is one of 27 states raising its minimum wage in 2023, stores will now charge customers a 10-cent fee for each plastic and paper bag, there will also be a sales tax exemption for certain hygiene products including diapers and menstrual products thanks to a law passed by state legislators last year.

Also this year egg producers who have more than 3,000 laying hens must demonstrate a ratio of one square foot per hen to become certified and sell eggs in Colorado.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Rep. Matt SoperColorado State Legislature
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young