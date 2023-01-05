© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
SunsetMesaFuneralHome_creditMontroseDailyPress.jpg
Montrose Daily Press
/
KVNF
Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado

Megan Hess and Shirley Koch were sentenced to twenty years and fifteen years respectively in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for mail fraud in connection with a body brokering scheme at their Montrose funeral home.

Western Colorado Nordic skiers will enjoy a new trail system starting this winter thanks to a Montrose-area group and the U.S. Forest Service, reports the Daily Sentinel. Projects near Ridgway, Craig and on Vail Pass are among seven statewide that will provide safer crossings of highways by wildlife, reports the Daily Sentinel.

On December 30th, the Missing Indigenous Person Alert went into effect in the state of Colorado.

Water will be a key priority for Western Slope legislators beginning January 9th, when the 74th General Assembly convenes. I spoke with State Representative Matt Soper about the upcoming water battles facing Colorado State Legislators in 2023.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young