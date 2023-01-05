KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2023

Megan Hess and Shirley Koch were sentenced to twenty years and fifteen years respectively in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for mail fraud in connection with a body brokering scheme at their Montrose funeral home.

Western Colorado Nordic skiers will enjoy a new trail system starting this winter thanks to a Montrose-area group and the U.S. Forest Service, reports the Daily Sentinel. Projects near Ridgway, Craig and on Vail Pass are among seven statewide that will provide safer crossings of highways by wildlife, reports the Daily Sentinel.

On December 30th, the Missing Indigenous Person Alert went into effect in the state of Colorado.

Water will be a key priority for Western Slope legislators beginning January 9th, when the 74th General Assembly convenes. I spoke with State Representative Matt Soper about the upcoming water battles facing Colorado State Legislators in 2023.