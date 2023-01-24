KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2023

Montrose police are investigating a homicide on Sherwood Drive, the Montrose Police Department reported in a news release Monday morning. Police were dispatched to the 1200 Block around 2:20 AM on January 23, where they found one male party deceased. A suspect is in custody and police noted no ongoing threat to the public.

The Delta Egyptian Theatre is hosting the BANFF (BAN-F) Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour on February 23, reports the Delta County Independent. The event will showcase storytelling around outdoor adventures in North America.