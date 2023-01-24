© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST
Photo of Sherwood Drive.JPG
Cassie Knust
/
KVNF
Sherwood Drive Montrose

Montrose police are investigating a homicide on Sherwood Drive, the Montrose Police Department reported in a news release Monday morning. Police were dispatched to the 1200 Block around 2:20 AM on January 23, where they found one male party deceased. A suspect is in custody and police noted no ongoing threat to the public.

The Delta Egyptian Theatre is hosting the BANFF (BAN-F) Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour on February 23, reports the Delta County Independent. The event will showcase storytelling around outdoor adventures in North America.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young