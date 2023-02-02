© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 2, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published February 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
20220903_114030.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF booth

House District 58 Representative Marc Catlin is backing a bill to codify the Rural Opportunity Office, reports the Montrose Daily Press. If passed, the bill would fund the office through the state’s general fund.

Catlin said of the proposal, ““Rural Colorado needs help, All the attention is on Denver and Boulder. This gives us opportunity. We have a lot to offer.” The office helps coordinate rural resources and maintains key information relevant to rural areas and also maintains rural and state partnerships.

Stacie’s Apothecary Shoppe, the only pharmacy in Ouray County, closed Jan. 31 due to staffing challenges, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Owners Stacie and Jacob Veatch will continue operating The Apothecary Shoppe in Montrose. They announced their plans to close the Ridgeway store in December, by notifying customers that the pharmacist quit without notice. Under state law, a licensed pharmacist must be present in order to do business.

Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction was fined 50 thousand dollars for raising student tuition by more than the state allowed last year, reported the Daily Sentinel. The fine shone a spotlight on the annual tuition-increase debate between the Capitol and public institutions of higher education. Legislators last year told state colleges and universities that they couldn’t raise tuition for in-state undergraduate students by more than two percent. According to the legislature, around 80 percent of CMU students saw more than a three percent increase in tuition.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Marc CatlinStacie’s Apothecary ShoppeColorado Mesa University
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust