KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2023

Recent semi-trailer accidents in Glenwood Canyon have forced the Colorado State Patrol to focus more attention on the canyon this week. CSP will be focusing on speeding, unsafe passing violations and aggressive driving in the canyon through Thursday. CSP said that driving too fast for conditions has contributed or caused all of the crash closures in the canyon so far in 2023.

The fifth-annual Montrose’s Got Talent finals ended with “A Time to Dance Cloggers” claiming top honors, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Auditions for the talent show took place later last month and the top 20 slots competed at the finals, hosted at the Pavilion on Saturday. The show featured students ranging from elementary to high school. Students traveled from as far as Ouray, showing off their well-honed skills.

The Orchard City Board of Trustees has declared a vacant trustee seat following the death of Trustee Bob Eckels, reports the Delta County Independent. Eckels passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. He served in local government over the past 15 years, including a stint on the board of trustees from 2014-2018 and two stints on the Orchard City Planning Commission.

Lawmakers want to give counties more authority to control firearm discharges. Capitol Coverage Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports a new bill introduced in the House that will allow county commissioners to outlaw gunfire in densely populated areas. Local State Representative Marc Catlin spoke in opposition to the bill on Monday. The bill introduced for second reading on Monday passed with amendments in the House on Tuesday.

In other state legislative news, Lawmakers at the State Capitol advanced an effort on Monday to mandate all-gender bathrooms in public buildings. The bill would require newly-constructed public buildings to include non-gender bathrooms wherever there are restroom facilities. Similar requirements would also apply to some existing public buildings undergoing bathroom renovations. The bill passed the House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee by an 8 to 3 margin and moves on to a fiscal review.