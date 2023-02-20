© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 20, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published February 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Town of Paonia

A joint law enforcement operation conducted in Montrose on February 9 and 10 identified and arrested an individual for soliciting child prostitution.

Telluride’s long-anticipated youth center could break ground as early as this spring. Colorado Mesa University acquired the former Albertson’s grocery store for three point five million dollars in December.

A new ordinance recently passed by Paonia’s town council seeks to clarify language in the town’s water moratorium. While the town of Paonia has been working on cleaning up it’s ordinance language, a more urgent issue has surfaced.

Up to 10% of Paonia's daily water is allegedly being lost due to a single water leak recently discovered under the town's railroad tracks.

Last November, the Navajo Nation elected its youngest President ever, and the first female vice President to hold that position.

KVNF Regional Newscast Paonia waterColorado Mesa University
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust