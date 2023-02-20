KVNF Regional Newscast: February 20, 2023

A joint law enforcement operation conducted in Montrose on February 9 and 10 identified and arrested an individual for soliciting child prostitution.

Telluride’s long-anticipated youth center could break ground as early as this spring. Colorado Mesa University acquired the former Albertson’s grocery store for three point five million dollars in December.

A new ordinance recently passed by Paonia’s town council seeks to clarify language in the town’s water moratorium. While the town of Paonia has been working on cleaning up it’s ordinance language, a more urgent issue has surfaced.

Up to 10% of Paonia's daily water is allegedly being lost due to a single water leak recently discovered under the town's railroad tracks.

Last November, the Navajo Nation elected its youngest President ever, and the first female vice President to hold that position.

