KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2023

Several Delta County residents were warned to shelter in place early Monday morning after police responded to reports of gunfire near H-25 Lane and Hwy 50. A Delta County Police Department press release around 10 AM on Monday noted that officers encountered a man who had been shot while walking down H-25 by an unknown man who ran northbound after firing the shot.

The victim was transported to Delta Health by ambulance and is now in stable condition at St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction. Officers have not located the suspected shooter at the time of the press release. A shelter in place was sent out to all participants of the Delta County Emergency Alert system within one-half mile of the incident. The shelter in place was later lifted a few hours later as it was determined there is no known threat to anyone else in the area. The incident is ongoing and the Delta Police Department is still on scene conducting an investigation. If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to contact the Delta Police Department.

