© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
WeThePeopleBanner.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
A Delta County citizen hangs a banner at the Delta County Land Use hearing on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A controversial effort to legalize overdose prevention centers advanced at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Also called safe use sites, these facilities give people using illicit drugs a designated place to do it and supervision to avoid deadly overdoses.

Delta County Commissioners voted down the most recent updates from the Delta County Planning Commission.

Delta County Commissioners will host a work session on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss an Climate Action Plan from the Citizens for a Healthy Community.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County Commissioners
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young