KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2023
A controversial effort to legalize overdose prevention centers advanced at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Also called safe use sites, these facilities give people using illicit drugs a designated place to do it and supervision to avoid deadly overdoses.
Delta County Commissioners voted down the most recent updates from the Delta County Planning Commission.
Delta County Commissioners will host a work session on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss an Climate Action Plan from the Citizens for a Healthy Community.