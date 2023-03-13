KVNF Regional Newscast: March 13, 2023

The Basecamp Apartments in Montrose is gearing up to move in new residents, according to the City of Montrose. The river-front apartments support 96 units at what owners and the City call “workforce” housing. As previously mentioned by the Montrose Daily Press, a one bedroom apartment begins at $1600 a month while a two-bedroom begins at $2000 a month. This housing development joins about $50 million in new private investment within MURA in a variety of commercial and residential projects that make up an estimated 200,000 square feet of new construction in this area of town.

It’s been a year since the City of Delta began its Main Street Demonstration Project, and according to the Delta County Independent, the city is ready for phase two. The second phase would extend the one-lane test area to all six blocks of Main Street. Delta City Manager Elyse Ackerman-Casselberry noted that the demonstration came from over two years of research on traffic data and traffic calming measures to make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly. City staff also reported a slight uptick in sales tax revenue and a decrease in accidents since phase one was implemented. Because Main Street doubles as Highway 50, the city is continuing its partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the project.

Ouray City Council is divided over how to resolve water flow and heating issues, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Specifically, how to fix diminished water flows and temperatures at the Hot Springs Pool, with councilors disagreeing on possible solutions to problems that are undermining the city’s most popular tourist attraction. A split council voted for a supplementary heating proposal for the pool, deviating from a city staff proposal that recommended giving nearly $90,000 to a pair of Durango engineering firms for construction of a new building that would house an electric or gas-fired boiler system.

Even as the state works to get more people the mental-health care they need, the price tag continues to rise. Eric Galatas has more.

Getting from point A to point B can be a challenge for many in our area. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Sarah Curtis, Executive Director of All Points Transit, on what’s available as well as a new route planned for this spring.