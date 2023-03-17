KVNF Regional Newscast: March 17, 2023

A trio of senator-sponsored bills could expand rural healthcare access in Colorado by giving providers new opportunities and more modern employment arrangements. One of the three bills representing Montrose County could change the relationship between physician assistants and doctors, according to the Montrose Daily Press. Another could allow psychologists to pursue prescribing power. Under the new law, psychologists will be allowed to prescribe psychotropic medications after completing certain requirements. The third bill was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this month.

On today’s Farm Friday Structures in some mountain areas of the West are facing issues resulting from above normal snowpack accumulations. Dairy operators this year could see more pressure on their margins.

Water levels in Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir on the Colorado River, are at a record low. To keep it from declining further, federal officials are ready to spend tens of millions of dollars to incentivize farmers and other water users in the river’s Upper Basin to conserve. But not everyone agrees that paying farmers not to farm is the way forward. Chris Clements of K-S-J-D reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

