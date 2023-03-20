KVNF Regional Newscast: March 20, 2023

Stockyards in Delta is closed for a construction remodel, with a grand reopening planned for April 5, reports the Delta County Independent. According to Jeri Roberts, who owns the restaurant, the eatery decided not to outsource the construction project and is instead pulling together staff to complete the work. The remodel is expected to provide more seating for customers. This includes new booths and tables, handmade by the owner’s husband, Toby, out of the building’s original wood. The establishment hopes to upgrade while maintaining its history.

The town of Ridgway is continuing its moratorium on most new development applications for another four months, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The extension would allow time to complete revisions to its planning and zoning code. The moratorium began last August and was initially set to expire March 31. Councilors unanimously voted last week to adopt a new emergency ordinance, keeping it in place until July 31. Town staff has also recommended pursuing an additional tax on short-term rentals, while Councilor Beth Lakin pushed for continuing to explore the possibility of taxing vacant homes, which has not been implemented elsewhere in Colorado, or in other towns of Ridgway’s size.

Staff reporter Cassie Knust sat with Preston Weaver, the nutrition general manager for Montrose County School District, about the districts' plans for rolling out the voter-approved universal free meals plan. Over half of Montrose County and Delta County residents voted against this ballot item last fall.

Last month, the Utah Shakespeare Festival visited a high school in Cortez to both perform and lead workshops for students, as part of their mission to perform in rural areas.

Thank you for supporting your local community radio! Please consider supporting KVNF during our Spring Pledge Drive as we Re-Imagine Radio. To donate, head over to KVNF.org and click on the donate button on the upper right corner of the home page.