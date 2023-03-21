© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 21, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published March 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
The collapse of bank giants like Silicon Valley and Signature banks have filled the news over the last week, but a report from the Montrose Daily Press says the average account holder has nothing to worry about. According to a local chartered financial analyst and Colorado Mesa University Assistant, people with up to $250,000 in their accounts are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The government corporation ensures that those with less than the deposit maximum would get their money back, even if something were to happen to their bank.

A state grant could help Delta tackle fentanyl, reports the Delta County Independent. The Delta Police Department recently received a grant of over $264,000, to be disbursed this year and next, from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Synthetic Opioid Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant. The monies will help the department better fight deadly fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Delta Chief Luke Fedler said the cash is helping to pay for electronic equipment that extracts data from cell phones, computers and other devices used to facilitate the drug trade.

The Colorado House of Representatives approved a bill last week that would expand protections against eviction. As Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports, all Republicans and some Democrats voted against it.

Latinos from across Colorado were at the State Capitol today/yesterday/Monday for Latino Advocacy Day. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports they met with lawmakers to push for several legislative priorities.

The energy landscape in our region is changing. Coal plants are scheduled to close and fossil fuel production faces new challenges. Meanwhile, renewable energy projects are taking shape – including a nuclear plant funded by Bill Gates. And job training programs are adjusting.

Cassie Knust
