KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2023

Colorado State Representative Marc Catlin helped move a house bill regarding suicide prevention for Colorado college students into law. Catlin’s news release on Monday noted that the law, signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week, requires schools of higher education to print the Colorado and National Crisis and Suicide Prevention contact information on the back of student identification cards. The law does not require a state expense. The bi-partisan bill received 97% approval from all state legislators.

A historic compact gives Nebraska the right to build a canal at the South Platte River west of Julesburg, but that water may not come, reported the Colorado Sun. Nebraska is in talks to option or buy up land around Julesburg and to the west for canal construction. Colorado state engineer Kevin Rein said in a lengthy letter that while the neighboring state has the legal right to construct this canal, there may be factors the state didn’t consider in its initial proposal that would reduce the amount of water Nebraska can yield. Warnings aside, Rein said his stated concerns aren’t meant to be a hard “no” and that Colorado will continue to honor its 1923 compact with Nebraska on how the South Platte operates.

After a string of school threats across Colorado over the last month and a half, many impacted students, teachers and families have been on edge. The false threats have each happened on Wednesday mornings — and schools were once again bracing themselves for the possibility of another one on Wednesday, March 8. The calls never came — but instead of waiting to find out whether they’d have to secure their buildings again, the Aspen Community School decided to do something different. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Eleanor Bennet of Aspen Public Radio reports.

Please consider supporting KVNF as we wrap our annual Spring Pledge Drive. This year we’re Re-Imagining Radio and we couldn’t do it without you! To donate head over to kvnf dot org and click on the donate button on the upper right corner of the home page.