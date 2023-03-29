© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:16 AM MDT
Delta Health hospital

Delta Health is undergoing a change in CEO leadership from current sitting CEO Matt Heyn to Chief Legal Officer Julie Huffman. Huffman was appointed as interim CEO during the transition, according to a hospital news release. The news follows the unexpected departure of CFO Larry Vincent. After Vincent left, the board had an outside consultant evaluate the condition of the organization’s finances. The evaluation found inconsistencies within the financial reports, although it did not reveal any evidence of fraudulent or illegal activity. The board held an open meeting on Monday evening regarding the transition.

Livestock producers in our region have been hit hard by this winter’s weather. That’s why several states have asked the federal government for relief. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel visited a cattle operation to see how they’re weathering the storms.

Last Tuesday, individuals across the country shared their anger with big banks funding fossil fuels in a series of protests and rallies. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO’s Julia Caulfield was at a march in Telluride and brings this report.

Cassie Knust
