KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2023

A man who opened fire on a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday night remained hospitalized Monday, with charges pending, according to the Montrose Daily Press. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, the deputy responded to a disturbance call in the 62000 block of Jig Road. Sheriff Gene Lillard said a woman had called for assistance and in that call, mention was made of a firearm. Lillard said that when a deputy arrived and got out of his patrol vehicle, they were met by a person with a long-barreled firearm and a volley of gunfire. The deputy returned fire, “incapacitating” the suspect, whom other responding deputies treated at the scene until paramedics arrived. They continued efforts while transporting him to Montrose Regional Health.

Mesa County is objecting to a bill that would alter transportation planning regions, reports the Daily Sentinel. The measure, known as House Bill 1101, calls for redrawing transportation planning regions statewide to be based on things other than geographical areas, but on population. While the measure, which awaits final approval in the House and Senate, bars the Colorado Transportation Commission from reducing the number of rural transportation planning committees, it would increase the number of planning regions, meaning urban areas would see more. As a result, rural areas may not have as big a voice in molding transportation funding.

A coalition of organizations in southwest Colorado is holding a year-long study that will seek to remove barriers to land access in the region. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSJD's Chris Clements has more.

An abortion clinic that was forced to shut down four locations in Texas has relocated to our region. Last week, Whole Woman’s Health opened a clinic in Albuquerque that will provide abortions in the first and second trimesters. KUNM’s Alice Fordham has the details.

The COVID-19 pandemic opened up opportunities in online education, and has brought student life to remote and isolated mountain towns. For a handful of graduate students living and working in Telluride, remote student life comes with both challenges, and hopes for the future. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Gavin McGough has more.

