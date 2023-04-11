KVNF Regional Newscast: April 11, 2023

Quality water isn’t guaranteed for some residents of Colorado’s 800 mobile home parks, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The Clean Water For All Colorado coalition — composed of 15 organizations, includes the Montrose-based Hispanic Affairs Project of Western Colorado, or HAP, who aims to help this issue by advocating for legislation to protect water quality in mobile home parks. HAP’s executive director Ricardo Perez noted that the issue isn’t always the quality of municipal water, but rather that older parks may have outdated plumbing, and the cost of fixing it, if it’s fixed at all, can get passed on to residents.

A recent Delta County economic report predicts a milder recession than initially believed and a slowdown in the county’s population growth. Dr. Nathan Perry, associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, returned for his quarterly economic forum, bringing with him a prediction that Delta County’s population growth is expected to be slower than surrounding areas in the coming years, with potentially 5,000-10,000 new people in total. Perry discussed the current economy, noting that the United States seems to be heading toward a recession at a time when jobs are available but the labor force is scarce. It is, he indicated, a new and unusual circumstance.

Last week, the Judiciary Committee approved a bipartisan bill that will open up job opportunities for Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, or (DACA) recipients, within law enforcement. Currently, DACA recipients are unable to possess or carry a firearm, and for DACA recipients who want a career in law enforcement, this drastically hinders their ability to get hired. The bill would allow law enforcement agencies to amend their policies, in compliance with federal law, to allow DACA recipients to carry firearms in order to work in law enforcement. If enacted, eligible immigrants, including DACA recipients and individuals who’ve applied for asylum, would be allowed to attend peace officer training academies.

Democratic United States Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado has reintroduced legislation to protect the Dolores River. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSJD's Chris Clements has more.

For the last 40 years, a tribe in our region has been working to access the water they feel they’re owed by the federal government. And those efforts are more urgent than ever as climate change and development continues to affect their water supplies. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel [RAY-dull] reports.

