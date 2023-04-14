© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 14, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Linda Reeves, Veteran Services Officer, Delta County

Area Veterans found help during the Veterans Resource Tour held earlier this week in Delta.

Montrose County and the City of Montrose have teamed up to provide free sandbags and sandbag filling materials for local residents.

Two weeks after announcing that he was stepping down from the finance committee, Paonia Trustee David Weber announced at the April 11 meeting that it would be his last meeting.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take a look at drought relief in our region with USDA's Rod Bain.

