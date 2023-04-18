KVNF Regional Newscast: April 18, 2023

The Montrose Regional Library Board members are standing by their previous statements against book-banning, giving their stance at a special meeting last Wednesday and in wake of lengthy public discussion. A Montrose Daily Press report notes that while talk of book bans is nationwide, the one here in town was sparked over two books, both of which portray LGBTQ content and were referred to by some as obscene. The two books in question, “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, are graphic novels discussing coming of age, sexuality, and/or gender identity. Paul Paladino, director of the library, said they “uphold the democratic right of all citizens to freely express their thoughts and ideas, both popular and unpopular, while sharing the library’s principles. He went on to add that the library supports the right of each individual to privately read, listen and view the full range of published thought and ideas without restricting the freedoms of others.

Paonia's financial practices were brought into question amidst budgetary inconsistencies, reports the Delta County Independent. As Trustee Weber tendered his resignation, stating that he "did what needed to be done" with the town's water system, the board launched a discussion on a difficult financial challenge for the town regarding its budgetary practices. For the last few meetings, there was no report on disbursements. According to Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire, the town did not have any "internal controls" in regards to financial operations and that the accounts "are not set up for best practices and don't coincide with what's in the budget." Klusmire said she's heard a rumor spreading that the town doesn't have any money. But…"The problem is not money," she said. Klusmire said the town has money, but they can't tell from our accounting system where it is."

Ouray police are trying to find out who illegally entered the former Red Mountain Brewing building last week and caused thousands of dollars in water damage, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The person responsible for the damage had turned on the hot water and plugged a floor drain. The incident occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. There was no sign of forced entry or damage, suggesting someone either used keys or entered through an unlocked door. John Wood, the owner of the building, said Friday someone turned on hot water in the upper level of the building and jammed a rag into a floor drain, causing water to back up and flow down the stairs. He said workers so far have had to tear out a ceiling and a wall, costing at least a couple thousand dollars. Police Chief Jeff Wood said whoever entered the building and caused the damage could face felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Fort Lewis College in Durango is continuing its path of reckoning with past Native American trauma.

Last week, the college held a closing ceremony for an art exhibit which featured work created from painful memories associated with Indian Boarding schools. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSUT and KSJD's Clark Adomaitis has the story. This is an excerpt.