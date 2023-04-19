KVNF Regional Newscast: April 19, 2023

A man who reportedly declared himself a “cosmic egg” was detained Friday evening after allegedly crashing into concrete barriers at Montrose Regional Health and fleeing, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The barriers prevented his SUV from going into the emergency building, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. Video surveillance showed someone drive the SUV toward the ER entrance, stop and then “gun” the engine before striking the pillars. The driver kept accelerating, spinning the tires, before getting out and running. With tips from citizens, the man, later identified as Cory Armbrecht, was captured a short distance away, at South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue. He has since been released on bond. Officers suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol or another substance.

Property owners in most of Western Colorado can expect tremendous valuation increases when they receive their 2023 Notice of Valuation around May 1st, according to Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes. In the news release on Tuesday, Hughes cites a strong demand for real estate, increased building material costs, historically low mortgage rates, and a steady migration from larger cities into Western Colorado over the last two years, as contributors to the historic hikes. On average, residential improved properties across nine Western Slope counties will see, on average, a 46% valuation increase, while commercial properties can expect on average, a 26% percent increase.

Help is on the way for the unhoused in Delta County thanks to the Inaugural Homelessness Initiative Grant from the Colorado Department of Human Services. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Tribal communities have historically had a hard time getting clean drinking water. And that can affect the health of their babies. Some public health studies have aimed to change the narrative. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau visited a mother near Shiprock, New Mexico to hear her experience with one of the studies.

