KVNF Regional Newscast: April 25, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published April 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Montrose Police called fake news on rumors of a python loose around town, reports the Montrose Daily Press. In the past, Montrose authorities have rounded up an emu, helped track down a wandering wallaby and even coaxed a parrot from a rooftop, but make no mistake — there was not a reticulated python at Taviwach Park on Thursday. The rumor was a result of a Facebook post that spoofed the Montrose Police Department. The fake post appeared to show the MDP’s badge logo and informed people the large constrictor was at the park. It even threw in a line about how the (non-existent) python could affect native wildlife and also said Hall thanked anyone who would provide information about the snake’s “current whereabouts.” The police chief said the python rumor misrepresented a public safety agency, plus ate up police time and resources in debunking the rumor after it spread. Hall is not searching for a snake; his officers are not investigating, and if there were a reticulated python at Taviwach, well, a snake that is native to southeast Asia would be pretty cold.

Grand Junction is working through possible regulations for short-term rental businesses in Grand Junction, according to the Daily Sentinel. City staff are leaning toward proposing a percentage cap — instead of a flat cap — on primary short-term rentals in residential zones in Grand Junction, with the possibility of different cap numbers in the downtown and non-downtown areas of the city, according to Grand Junction Planning Manager Felix Landry.

Landry said, “it didn’t seem reasonable to apply a cap to any type of short-term rental that was in a commercial zoning district or other non-residential district.” The percentages that have been discussed range from 3% of units to 15% and up. City staff have been differentiating between “primary” short term rentals, in which all bedrooms in a place are offered for short-term rent, and "secondary” short-term rentals such as spare rooms and accessory dwelling units.

There are big changes coming for patrons of the Delta Library branch. But, according Tracy Ihnot, Delta County Libraries Communications Coordinator, the upcoming wait will be worth it. KVNF'S Lisa Young has more.

