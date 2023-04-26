KVNF Regional Newscast: April 26, 2023

KVNF has done it again! Over the weekend, the Top of the Rockies contest held by the Society of Professional Journalists took place and KVNF won a whopping eight awards in the following categories: Mental Health, Science and Technology, two Health awards, Business, two Social Justice awards and in Arts and Entertainment. A huge shoutout to KVNF journalists: Taya Jae, Lisa Young, Laura Palmisano and Gavin Dahl. Even more exciting is another five other awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association giving us a total of 12 awards. We’re pretty proud of our talented news team here at KVNF and it’s a privilege to continue bringing you the news.

A $5.5M grant means a CASA housing project is now fully funded, reports the Montrose Daily Press. This also means that after more than a year of planning and securing funds, CASA and Region 10’s supportive housing venture is set to break ground. A month from now, preliminary work on The Village on San Juan will be underway, starting with roads and utilities while, separately, final design and engineering work begins. Helping the intergenerational housing development cross the finish line is a recent Transformational Affordable Housing grant to the tune of nearly $5.6 million, just a shade above half the estimated $10 million project cost. CASA is working with Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging in creating a supportive housing community off the San Juan Bypass to help stabilize at-risk young adults as they age out of the foster care system, as well as older adults who face significant barriers to housing, or who are at imminent risk of being homeless.

The backcountry skiing community is bidding adieu to a cultural relic: the big, green billboard that sits atop Mount Glory on the top of Teton Pass. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Hanna Merzbach has this story.

Seniors at Crossroads in Delta donned their dancing shoes and dressed to the nines for their first senior prom. KVNF’s Lisa Young was on the dance floor for this story.

