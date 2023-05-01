NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: May 1, 2023

A Ridgway water main break caused a shutoff last Thursday, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. Crews finished water main repairs and the water distribution system is being flushed, as of 5pm Thursday. The town sampled the water for bacteria, as required by the state health department. Pending the results of those tests, the town's water is under a "water boil advisory" from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That means any water used for consumption should be boiled for one minute and allowed to cool before using, to ensure any bacteria that could be present are killed.

Paonia’s town administrator Leslie Klusmire says there's no indication of theft in town finances, reports the Delta County Independent. Klusmire also reported that the monumental leak under the railroad tracks has been fixed. The town will be consolidating accounts to make things manageable, and Klusmire discussed what the financial reports and budget will look like once all the financial work from Professional Management Systems is complete, adding that she hopes to have a financial report for the board in June.

A big pulse of water has been rushing through the Grand Canyon this week. That’s after federal authorities sent extra water out of Lake Powell in response to strong forecasts for snowmelt. It’s called a “High Flow Experiment,” and aims to help move sand and sediment around the canyon. That helps rebuild beaches and sandbars, which provide valuable habitat to local wildlife. KUNC’s Alex Hager has this story.

There’s three vacancies up for grabs tomorrow for the Montrose Recreation District board. The board of directors has three vacancies up for election next Tuesday. Four local candidates, two of which are incumbents, are vying for the three seats. This is a polling place election which means voting is in-person only. I spoke last week with candidates Paul Wiesner, Christina Files, Suzi King and Jim Dolan to get a feel for why they’re running and their top priorities for the Recreation District.

In-person voting will take place at Montrose County Fairgrounds at Friendship Hall on Tuesday, May 2 between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Listen to these interviews in their entirety at https://bit.ly/MRDinterviews