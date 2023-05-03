NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: May 3, 2023

Cedaredge PD is set to install in-car computers soon, according to the Delta County Independent. These mobile data centers for patrol vehicles come thanks to approval from the Cedaredge Board of Trustees during a recent meeting. The board agreed to the mostly un-budgeted purchase amounting to an approved expense of $41,000, as the entirety of Delta County is allegedly moving to a mobile system for faster response times and access to data. With that transition, in-car computers will be a requirement in the very near future in order for all law enforcement agencies in the area to be in sync with each other. Beyond that, the department explained that their current system consisting of desktop computers at the police station is an antiquated method compared to modern police techniques.

A local senior won Junior Olympic silver for shooting, reports the Montrose Daily Press. While Sawyer Lutz is no stranger to Olympic training competitions, winning silver at the Junior Olympic level was almost a complete accident, Lutz said of the accomplishment. Lutz has been shooting since he was nine years old, and just wanted to shoot at the Olympic Center once more before graduating at Montrose High School. But…little did he know that day happened to be the qualifying round for the Olympic trials and he just so happened to win a silver medal. Lutz was able to represent the school’s Navy Junior ROTC at the Regional Competition for Air Rifle in Utah earlier this month. With his master sergeant — the naval science teacher at MHS — there to help coach, Sawyer placed 49th for the western half of the U.S.

A Canadian company plans to purchase the Revenue-Virginius Mine in Ouray County, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The mine thus far has been in a court-appointed receivership since last July after previous owners shut down operations due to financial trouble. Silver X Mining Corp., which has two ongoing projects in Peru, announced on Monday it plans to purchase the mine southwest of Ouray for up to $4.5 million. The acquisition must first be approved by the court. Last July, Ouray County District Court Judge Cory Jackson appointed Alliance Management as receiver, tasked with protecting the assets of the silver mine. That came after Aurcana, the Vancouver-based parent company of Ouray Silver Mines, defaulted on a $28 million loan.

Last week Region 10, Montrose County, and supporting partners celebrated the grand opening of the Olathe Innovation Center. KVNF’s Lisa Young attended the event to bring us this report.

According to 2020 Census data, Hispanics make up the nation's second largest racial or ethnic group after non-Hispanic whites. The 2022 U.S. Latino GDP Report found that if Latinos living in the United States were an independent country, the U.S. Latino GDP would be the fifth largest GDP in the world, larger even than the GDPs of the United Kingdom, India or France. With this research in mind, latino health care activist Julissa Soto joined KVNF's Cassie Knust for a conversation around the lack of equity in latino healthcare. Here’s a preview of that Local Motion conversation. You can catch the full interview during Local Motion Wednesday night at 6PM.