KVNF Regional Newscast: May 9, 2023

The Colorado Legislature rejected a drug-induced homicide bill, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU. Senate Bill 23-109 was penned a “drug-induced homicide” bill, and would have punished accidental overdose deaths with up to 32 years in prison. The bill failed to advance in the House Judiciary Committee by a 5-8 vote. The bill was vigorously opposed by a multi-issue coalition of public health professionals, mental health and substance use providers, harm reduction experts, criminal legal reform advocates, and Coloradans directly impacted by the overdose crisis. Vincent Atchity, President and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, said that the united opposition to this ill-conceived law shows a broad consensus that criminalization and punishment have not and will not work to solve a health crisis.

Montrose Recreation District retained two incumbents on its board of directors and welcomed a newcomer, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The in-person election was held Tuesday, May 2 during a special election. Recreation District voters secured incumbent and current board president Christina Files, with 213 votes, and incumbent Paul Wiesner, with 274 votes. Montrose School District’s data specialist Suzi King secured 236 votes, winning the third open seat on the board. Candidate Jim Dolan received 84 votes. Results are unofficial, pending certification until May 11. The Montrose Rec District Board has seven elected directors, who must live within the district’s boundaries and be registered to vote in Colorado. Board positions are uncompensated, except for meals at meetings and workshops. The board approves major purchases, contacts and policies, including the budget, for the district.

Mesa County’s Community Hospital is partnering with the Town of Palisade for a new primary care and acute care clinic. The Grand Junction hospital announced that the grand opening of Grand Valley Primary Care-Palisade and Community Care of the Grand Valley-Palisade, will take place this Saturday from 10am until noon. The new 6,700 square foot building is located at 731 Iowa Avenue, just west of the Palisade Fire Station. The Community Hospital news release cites the need to expand primary care and acute care services as paramount in order to better support the health care needs of patients on the east end of the valley.

KVNF’s Lisa Young dives into Montrose County's latest economic report.

High in the Rocky Mountains, snow is starting to melt and fill up the Colorado River. But scientists think that some of it is escaping into thin air. KUNC’s Alex Hager traveled to Gothic, Colorado for this story.