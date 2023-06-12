KVNF Regional Newscast: June 12, 2023

Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr has been placed on paid administrative leave, reports KKCO 11 News. The Mesa County Board of Health decided to put Kuhr on leave last week following accusations of financial misgivings. County Commissioners accused Kuhr of engaging in poor record keeping, entering contracts without competitive bidding and purchasing alcohol and gift cards for employees with taxpayer money. An internal audit into Kuhr’s finances shows a list of purchases. This list includes purchases made with a purchase card issued by Mesa County. Per p-card procedures, you cannot purchase food for others, and you cannot purchase alcohol.

Help is on the way for mobile home residents who want to purchase their mobile home parks. According to Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods, Colorado is offering almost thirty million dollars in grants through a new program known as the Mobile Home Park Resident Empowerment Program. Some Colorado residents have already joined forces to purchase their parks to keep them affordable and stable, including efforts this past year from Ikes Mobile Home Park residents in Montrose. The grants are meant to help those who can’t afford to make the purchase.

Funds will be given to three organizations. Two of the groups will provide loans for residents to acquire and run mobile home parks. The third will fund things like property assessments and administration. It will also allocate money to help stabilize rents during the transition.

The Ute Mountain Ute tribe recently hosted its 134th annual Bear Dance in Towaoc, Colorado. This year, the event was open to the public but closed to media. KSJD’s Clark Adomaitis dropped into the annual powwow event nearby.

Black Canyon High School in Montrose, Colorado offers an alternative pathway for students. As incoming principal Jack Christensen notes, the young school comes with a host of challenges, but also exciting opportunities for a nonlinear education. For the full conversation, visit the Local Motion tab on KVNF.org. There you can listen to last week’s public affairs segment on alternative pathways in education. This week on Local Motion, tune in for KVNF’s Lisa Young as she explores the slew of events popping up in the City of Delta this summer.

