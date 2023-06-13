KVNF Regional Newscast: June 13, 2023

Two Ridgway residents are finding ways to address the lack of affordable housing for locals, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Terese and Josh Seal have nearly completed construction on a house – one they expect to sell for $375,000, a price rarely seen in the Ridgway housing market. The 864-square-foot house is the first of three they plan to build on deed-restricted lots in River Park. While Ouray County has several other affordable housing efforts in the pipeline, they’re being led by nonprofits; the Seals are a small, private construction company, Green Seal.

The couple is doing most of the work on their own. With no income requirements on the homes, she hopes the homes can be options for people who make too much to qualify for other local affordable housing efforts, but can’t afford to buy the higher priced options on the market.

Montrose-based radio operators are hamming it up later this month in a national amateur radio exercise, according to the Montrose Amateur Radio Club. Ham radio operators will participate in Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933.

During the event, hams across North America are tasked with establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their ability to communicate nationwide without using commercial infrastructure. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network. The public is Invited to visit the Field Day site on Sunset Mesa on June 23 and June 24.

Suzy Conty recently opened her independent Educational Services in Montrose. The move rounds out nearly 30 years of teaching. Conty draws from a handful of educational philosophies, but she’s also focused on building her upcycling program, Art from Scrap. The program teaches her students to reuse instead of filling landfills.

Artists, musicians and vendors came from across the region to participate in an Indigenous Comic Con festival this past weekend. They reflected on Indigenous history and celebrated their culture. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Emma VandenEinde reports.