KVNF Regional Newscast: June 22, 2023

Patrons who have dined at Taco del Gnar in Ridgway may need to report symptoms of an intestinal parasite to their health provider, says the state’s health department. An outbreak of 62 cases of Cyclospora has been linked to the restaurant, prompting an investigation from the CDPHE. Cyclospora is spread by eating or drinking something contaminated with a parasite. Symptoms typically include loss of appetite, weight loss, gastrointestinal problems, nausea and fatigue, body aches, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

A Delta community staple, Clubb’s Variety Store, is closing its doors. The shop announced its going-out-of-business sale last week. While that sale kicked off last Thursday, the store owner, Hartland Clubb Jr., plans to keep the fabric store open. Clubb’s noted on Facebook that the sale will continue as long as merchandise and fixtures remain in store. He does not know how long that could take, and asks customers to help clear the store.

Last week, the Delta Conservation District held its annual report and presentation on the Colorado River in Delta, Colorado. I followed up with Dave Kanzer, director of Science and Interstate Matters for the Colorado River District, about his report on the river as it pertains to water supply, recreation and the environment.

A lot is happening with the Colorado River outside the agreement recently made between seven basin states to operate the two largest reservoirs.

The agreement entails maintaining minimum water levels and power production for around 40 million people relying on the Colorado River. To accomplish these goals, the reservoirs are conducting reduced releases from Lake Meade and some reduced consumptive use. That means decreased agricultural use, especially in the lower basin, which is made up of three states: Arizona, Nevada and California. Kanzer says this is good news for Colorado.

Montrose City Councilors met for a work session earlier this week to hear an update on Project 7’s plan to improve water service in the Uncompahgre Valley. The update includes projected water rate increases to fund the new water treatment plant. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.