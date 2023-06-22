© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 22, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Clubb's Variety Store is closing its doors soon.
Clubb's/Facebook
/
Clubb's Variety Store is closing its doors soon.

Patrons who have dined at Taco del Gnar in Ridgway may need to report symptoms of an intestinal parasite to their health provider, says the state’s health department. An outbreak of 62 cases of Cyclospora has been linked to the restaurant, prompting an investigation from the CDPHE. Cyclospora is spread by eating or drinking something contaminated with a parasite. Symptoms typically include loss of appetite, weight loss, gastrointestinal problems, nausea and fatigue, body aches, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

A Delta community staple, Clubb’s Variety Store, is closing its doors. The shop announced its going-out-of-business sale last week. While that sale kicked off last Thursday, the store owner, Hartland Clubb Jr., plans to keep the fabric store open. Clubb’s noted on Facebook that the sale will continue as long as merchandise and fixtures remain in store. He does not know how long that could take, and asks customers to help clear the store.

Last week, the Delta Conservation District held its annual report and presentation on the Colorado River in Delta, Colorado. I followed up with Dave Kanzer, director of Science and Interstate Matters for the Colorado River District, about his report on the river as it pertains to water supply, recreation and the environment.

A lot is happening with the Colorado River outside the agreement recently made between seven basin states to operate the two largest reservoirs.

The agreement entails maintaining minimum water levels and power production for around 40 million people relying on the Colorado River. To accomplish these goals, the reservoirs are conducting reduced releases from Lake Meade and some reduced consumptive use. That means decreased agricultural use, especially in the lower basin, which is made up of three states: Arizona, Nevada and California. Kanzer says this is good news for Colorado.

Montrose City Councilors met for a work session earlier this week to hear an update on Project 7’s plan to improve water service in the Uncompahgre Valley. The update includes projected water rate increases to fund the new water treatment plant. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust