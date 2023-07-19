KVNF Regional Newscast: July 19, 2023

A devastating invasive bug species was found on Colorado's Western Slope for the first time. Confirmation of the presence of emerald ash borer on the Western Slope comes from the Colorado State Forest Service out of Colorado State University.

The jewel beetle is known for killing ash trees within about two to four years regardless of their prior health. This tree species accounts for roughly 15 percent or more of all urban trees in Colorado. Last month, CSU experts confirmed that the bug reached Carbondale and Littleton…likely transported by firewood.

Carbondale’s Town Arborist Carl Meinecke said identifying the species was “tough.” It’s likely that the invasive species has been in the town for at least two years before the arborists saw obvious signs of trees in decline.

DMEA’s board of directors president is stepping down after eight years with the energy coop. Kyle Martinez cited changes in his work for his departure, but is leaving DMEA on good terms. The announcement follows DMEA’s board election last month after three sitting board members retained their seats.

However, Martinez’s seat was not listed for reelection in a DMEA news release published last month. Martinez, of Olathe, served a portion of Montrose spanning from C37 Road to just past Eagle Road. He’s also CEO of Touch of Care Hospice in Montrose, as well as a farmer/rancher. During Martinez’ time on the board, DMEA launched a subsidiary fiber company, Elevate, weathered a cyberattack and saw former CEO Jasen Bronec depart after an unspecified investigation in 2021.

A joint traffic enforcement operation this week in Mesa County resulted in 176 motorist contacts, 59 citations and one felony arrest.

The collaboration, called the Grand Valley Surge Operation, involved departments like the Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado State Patrol. The operation ran parallel to another state-led operation…Operation Safe Driver…run by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. The safety initiatives aim to reduce unsafe driver behaviors through education.

They also target unsafe driving behaviors. As part of the operation, Grand Junction police remind drivers to slow down, put away distractions and to drive sober. According to the Colorado State Patrol, lane violations are one of the leading fatal crash factors.

FEATURE INTRO: The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is “putting on a party…”

Also known as Deltarado Days.

KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details on the 100th celebration of the Delta community running Thursday through Sunday.

Janice Wellborn is the program director for a regional access partnership between the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley.

This partnership aims to fund infrastructure improvements for small nonprofits in our region. That includes over 200 potential applicants across Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties. Funding prioritizes support for communities historically underrepresented, underserved or under-resourced.

Wellborn noted that a strong application will tie the services the organization provides and their request for funding to how it builds their capacity to serve their target audiences with relevant and culturally responsive programming and services.

So far, the regional foundation has reached out through email blasts and phone calls, as well as attendance at four orientation meetings held in the region. Wellborn says this is a "great opportunity" for smaller nonprofits to increase their capacity and ability to fulfill their missions.