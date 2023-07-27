KVNF Regional Newscast: July 27, 2023

Residents in Montrose County can review the county’s Critical Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan until August 4.

This plan identifies and prioritizes wildfire and watershed risk in Montrose County. The plan also includes recommendations for reducing wildfire risk and improving watershed health. Emergency Management Director Scott Hawkins said the plan is an “important tool for identifying areas that need wildfire mitigation and improving watershed health.”

The public is encouraged to review the draft plan and provide feedback to reflect the community’s needs. The plan will help the county secure future grant dollars. To learn more, visit the Montrose County website.

Law enforcement throughout our region are joining in on National Night Out on August 1. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held the first Tuesday of August. Police around the region are slated to celebrate the national event within each community, complete with several activities and food for families and children.

Montrose Police Commander Larry Witte said the department looks forward to hosting the event to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement officers. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with Elizabeth Agee, the Just Good Food Manager for the Colorado Food and Farm Alliance, about an upcoming river restoration workshop. The workshop is in collaboration with the Western Slope Conservation Center.

There are still spots available for anyone interested in this weekend’s Low Tech Process Based Restoration workshop.

Students will learn techniques for improving river and wetland habitats. The workshop will be hosted on a local private ranch that uses regenerative methods for improving pasture and wetland habitats.

Classes take place this weekend from 9am to 3PM on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Western Slope Conservation Center website for more information.

A number of businesses along Grand Avenue in Paonia were unhappy with American flags being allowed to remain on the public right of way after the 4th of July Holiday. KVNF’s Lisa Young follows up on a story we aired last week.