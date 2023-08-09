KVNF Regional Newscast: August 9, 2023

CDOT crews began permanent repairs to Colorado Highway 133 Monday at Mile Point 16. The team will start by installing water pumps to divert the water flowing through Bear Creek in order to begin excavation.

A critical element of the work is ensuring the Gunnison River and Bear Creek are protected from contamination. Crews are also focused on completing the restoration of the landscape. By mid week it’s anticipated that a delivery of the pipe to replace the damaged culvert will arrive.

Traffic will continue to utilize the temporary bridge structure while work is performed below the roadway surface. Traffic impacts during this phase should be minimal.

Delta County’s jail is gaining traction for improving drug-driven recidivism among inmates.

The jail, through its Jail Based Behavioral Services funding and program, contracts with Integrated Insight Community Care and Southern Health Partners for services, says the Montrose Daily Press. Their services range from medication-assisted therapy to counseling.

Other jails receive JBBS funding and provide services, however, the Delta County Jail is the first rural facility in the state to provide in-custody pre-restoration education for those in custody. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be paying a visit to the jail on August 17.

Coloradans will vote on two ballot measures this November.

One of them, Proposition HH, is a plan to provide relief from spiking property taxes driven by rising property values. It would also make up for losses in tax revenue by reducing the money available for refunds under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

The other measure on the ballot this year is called Proposition II. If approved, it would allow the state to retain excess tax revenue from tobacco and nicotine products and spend it on expanding access to the state’s free preschool program. Monday was the deadline to submit ballot measures for the November election.

KVNF's Lisa Young looks at how area music lovers are enjoying the latest music series by Pickin’ Productions from Paonia.

The Nature Connection and Western Slope Conservation Center are teaming up to repair damage on the Paonia River Park trails due to flooding this spring. Lisa Young has the details.