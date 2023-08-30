KVNF Regional Newscast: August 30, 2023

Addressing angler concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is analyzing fish from the Ridgway Reservoir and the San Miguel River for metal contamination. The results have shown that fish from these waters are indeed safe to eat, as long as people adhere to the statewide fish consumption guidelines, according to a CPW statement.

CPW's aquatic biologist, Eric Gardunio, collaborated with the state’s health department to test fish tissue for metals like cadmium, copper, zinc and lead. With all fish showing low metal concentrations, the CPW assures that the fish are safe for consumption and encourages anglers to follow the established guidelines.

Grand Junction City Council's recent approval of a funding mechanism necessary for infrastructure development may mean another step toward a prominent national retailer in the area. The nearly 30-acre development near 24 Road and Interstate 70 plans to become a "metropolitan district" through municipal bonds in order to fund infrastructure improvements.

Repayment of these bonds will be shouldered by property owners within the district. Developer Mark Goldberg called the potential national retailer a “major anchor” for the metropolitan district. The anchor tenant is expected to use a portion of generated sales tax to offset the debt.

Despite negotiations spanning over a decade, the specific retailer's identity remains undisclosed. The developers intend to reveal the name of the retailer before they go for the bond issuance.

Olathe High School will cancel its varsity football season this fall, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The decision to forgo the varsity football program which competes in 1A League 1 on the Western Slope, is due to the lack of players.

According to Athletic Director Darren Sofka only 19 players signed up at the beginning of the school year. The number went up to 26 following news that the school would only field a junior varsity program this season. Most of Olathe’s players are young with only five seniors- four with experience, five juniors and sixteen underclassmen.

Last season, Olathe struggled going 0-9 and finishing last in their league. The downturn wasn’t always so dismal as the Pirates won state championships in 2008 and 2010 under then head coach Ryan Corn. Olathe Head Coach Tyler Vincint is hoping the rebuilding year will help the team see success at the junior varsity level, and promote interest in a stronger program going forward. Vincent hopes this will be a one-year deal bringing back a varsity team next season.

Olathe players were given the opportunity to play within Montrose School District for the Montrose RedHawks, a Class 4A team currently ranked 4th in the state by Colorado High School Activities Association. So far, no Olathe players have committed to Montrose.

Sofka said despite the change, he still hopes to maintain some of the social aspects of high school football, like a homecoming celebration and hopefully some Friday night games. He hasn’t completed the team’s schedule yet, but he is trying to get as many games as possible. Other small schools, including Roaring Fork and Battle Mountain High Schools, also decided to forgo the varsity football program this year.

Kathleen Curry, a former Colorado legislator, recently announced her decision to run for Colorado's House District 58, a seat currently held by a 2024 term-limited Marc Catlin. Curry's priorities encompass matters such as water quality, management and affordable housing within House District 58.

