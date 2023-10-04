KVNF Regional Newscast: October 4, 2023

The Colorado Republican Party’s latest attempt to block unaffiliated voters from participating in their primary failed over the weekend. At the party’s central committee meeting Saturday, leadership voted down a motion that would have opted out of the state’s primaries altogether.

It was the second time in two months the GOP tried to reach the votes needed to opt out. Republicans now have no more opportunities to do so. The deadline for parties to pull out of next year’s primary elections was Sunday. Unaffiliated voters have been able to vote in Colorado primary elections since 2018.

North Fork High School has been recognized as a Bronze member of the 2023 AP School Honor Roll. Among the Class of 2023, 41% of seniors took at least one AP exam, 25% scored three or higher on at least one AP exam, and 9% took five or more AP exams. NFHS currently offers ten different AP classes and over fifteen concurrent enrollment classes. The school was also awarded the AP Access Award for encouraging more students to take AP courses, contributing to a college-going school culture and increasing college success.

Delta County School Board received an update on the Miner's Trail project during its recent meeting. The 1.2-mile trail is divided into five segments, and the project committee is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation for review. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz mentioned that all necessary easement and environmental work is complete, and a recently approved $550,000 transportation grant has boosted funding.

The goal, reports the Delta County Independent, is to begin work in the late fourth quarter of the year, with the project potentially completed by early second quarter. Another initiative discussed was the addition of a new playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds.

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we will hear multiple interviews with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Tracy Gallegos, the Director of Access, Opportunity and Family Partnerships for the Mesa County Valley School District 51.

Gallegos speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about his family's history in the Southwest, growing up in Delta County, and how his Chicano upbringing has influenced his career path in education and school administration.