KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 9, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT
Ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election will be mailed to eligible voters between October 16 and October 20. Shepherd’s Hand is undergoing a shift in leadership. An incident occurred on Cory Grade Wednesday morning, resulting in a confirmed fatality in a two-vehicle head-on collision, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. Today is Indigenous People’s Day…also known as First People's Day or Native American Day. In recognition of this holiday, we share a new report from History Colorado detailing the atrocities that occurred at the Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School.

