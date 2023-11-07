KVNF Regional Newscast: November 7, 2023

Election Day is today. Drop off your ballot by 7 p.m. It is too late to mail in your ballot, but you can find more 2023 Election Information and reporting by visiting the KVNF Election Information page.

Montrose County Human Services is accepting applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) until April 30. LEAP helps low-income households with winter heating costs, covering various heating sources. The program's goal is to prevent residents from going without heat during the cold months.

Assistance amounts vary based on fuel costs and income and are typically paid directly to energy suppliers. Recipients may also qualify for furnace repair, replacement, and weatherization services. Eligibility requires direct payment of heating costs or heating costs included in rent. Household gross income must not exceed 65 percent of the State Median Income. To apply for LEAP, visit the Montrose County Human Services office or call 970-252-5000 for more information.

Delta Health has appointed Jonathan Cohee as its Chief Operating Officer, with 27 years of healthcare experience.

Cohee takes over from the recently retired Chief Clinical Officer, Jody Roeber, and will lead the daily operations strategy and oversee the organization's quality of care, revenue generation, and financial analysis. His background, according to Delta Health, includes optimizing operations in multiple states, leading bundled payment initiatives, and expanding hospital services, outpatient clinics, and more.

As daylight saving time ends, CDOT is reminding Coloradans of the increased risk of drowsy driving. Drowsy driving contributes to about 100,000 crashes annually, with an estimated 16% to 21% of fatal crashes involving driver fatigue.

The Colorado DMV urges drivers to recognize warning signs of drowsiness and pull over safely if needed. Warning signs include difficulty focusing, daydreaming, trouble remembering recent miles, missing exits or signs, excessive yawning or eye rubbing, struggling to stay awake, drifting from the lane, and restlessness or irritability.

Diné photographer and artist shares about his Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project to bring awareness to Native American causes through the healing power of the traditional Ojibwe jingle dress dancers. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, here’s K-R-C-L’s Valene MC with more.

A pilot program in Jefferson County is aiming to get students healthier and more culturally relevant foods. Two mothers say they see the need for the program to expand. Alex Gonzalez with the Colorado News Connection brings this story.