KVNF Regional Newscast: November 17, 2023

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) is awarded nearly $600 total to student winners in the Spirit of the River Youth Art & Poetry Contest.

The contest was part of UWP’s celebrations of its 10th year as a nonprofit in Ouray County, dedicated to protecting and restoring the natural, scenic, and economic assets of the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed.

On today’s Farm Friday we explore a new pilot program aimed at helping fruit producers extend the marketability of their product.

Colorado State University and several area fruit growers have joined forces with the Food Bank of the Rockies in Mesa County to determine the viability of dehydration as a value-added activity for fruit labeled as “seconds”.

Nicole Didero, CSU Regional Extension Specialist, at the Organic Agriculture Research Station on Rogers Mesa, says dehydrating perishing produce cuts down on waste and creates shelf-stable, nutritious forms of fruit and vegetables available year-round.

