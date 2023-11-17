© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: November 17, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Ridgway 8th grader Ariel Hessler, 13, won first place, $200, a certificate, and a ribbon for her painting with a quote from Norman Maclean.
The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) is awarded nearly $600 total to student winners in the Spirit of the River Youth Art & Poetry Contest.

The contest was part of UWP’s celebrations of its 10th year as a nonprofit in Ouray County, dedicated to protecting and restoring the natural, scenic, and economic assets of the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed.

On today’s Farm Friday we explore a new pilot program aimed at helping fruit producers extend the marketability of their product.

Colorado State University and several area fruit growers have joined forces with the Food Bank of the Rockies in Mesa County to determine the viability of dehydration as a value-added activity for fruit labeled as “seconds”.

Nicole Didero, CSU Regional Extension Specialist, at the Organic Agriculture Research Station on Rogers Mesa, says dehydrating perishing produce cuts down on waste and creates shelf-stable, nutritious forms of fruit and vegetables available year-round.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
