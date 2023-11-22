KVNF Regional Newscast: November 22, 2023

In Montrose, City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Black Canyon Golf Course will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Police Department will still be there to respond to any calls.

Trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted too. Thursday's trash pickup will happen on November 21 and 22, and recycling collection originally scheduled for November 23 will now take place on November 24.

Over in Delta, government offices will be closed on both Thursday and Friday. However, the Bill Heddles Rec Center and Devil's Thumb Golf Course will reopen on Friday. Trash pickup for this week in Delta has also been adjusted. Thursday's regular pickup is happening today, and Friday's pickup will be next Monday.

There’s a big change in the location for Saturday’s 2A State football game. KVNF’S Lisa Young reports that the Colorado High School Activities Association and CSU-Pueblo Foundation have mutually decided to move its Class 2A Football Championship Game between No. 1 Delta and No. 3 Rifle to Grand Junction.

According to the CHSSA website, the move was made due to adverse road and weather conditions expected for this Friday across the mountain corridor… following consultation with the Colorado Department of Transportation,

The game will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Ralph Stocker Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at gofandot com Tickets purchased for the 2A game in Pueblo will be refunded.

Earlier this year, Unify Montrose embarked on a community-driven effort to address Montrose's childcare crisis. The initiative involved over 60 randomly chosen delegates who sought solutions to the city's childcare shortage.

With over 2,600 young children and insufficient licensed spots, the deliberative process aimed to establish accessible and affordable childcare options for all parents in Montrose.

However, challenges emerged, says the Montrose Daily Press, including dropout rates among the assembly members and a need for clearer communication regarding their roles and objectives. More specifically, many delegates believed they would be coming up with ideas instead of reviewing and critiquing readily-made plans.

It’s important to note that while around 20 delegates have dropped out of the process, these individuals have not indicated that their reasons include any fault of Unify Montrose.

KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke recently with Laura Baker, a delegate from the nonprofit, about her experience so far. While the hiccups in communication surprised her, she says Unify Montrose has become a valuable asset to the community.

The remaining delegates are evaluating multiple proposed solutions, from volunteer training to expanding preschools, in efforts to finalize suggestions and budget allocations in the coming weeks. These recommendations will be presented to local authorities and organizations for potential future action.

Listen next week as we follow up with Unify Montrose’s Manager of Community Engagement, Alex Gibson.

Economic numbers for the Third Quarter of 2023 are coming in. KVNF’s Lisa Young takes a look at Delta County’s numbers from Colorado Mesa University's latest newsletter.

Delta City and County sales taxes are both down about a half a percent. according to the 2023 Third Quarter Mesa County Economic Update produced by Colorado Mesa University. However, Dr. Nathan Perry, who produces the quarterly reports, noted that Delta County new business entity filings are up 1%, rising from 491 to 496 at the same time last year.

Overall, Delta new business filings are in a significant uptrend since 2010 and are on pace to stay up.

Delta County's housing market continues to be impacted by rising interest rates. Interest rates in September averaged 7.2%, pushing 8% in early October.

The Delta County real estate market continues to slow, with inventory rising from the lows of 2022. However, interest rates continue to make homes unaffordable for many would-be buyers.

In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, the KVNF news team will be taking a break from its regularly scheduled newscast on Thursday and Friday.

The news will return next Tuesday, November 28.