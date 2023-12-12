KVNF Regional Newscast: December 12, 2023

Colorado’s move to include faith-based preschools in its $322 million state-funded universal program is facing scrutiny. According to the Colorado Sun, the state is receiving backlash over allowing religious instruction within these institutions.

For example, Landmark Preschool, situated within Landmark Baptist Church in Grand Junction, has incorporated religious content in teachings for years. But with state funding now exceeding $100,000 for 20 preschoolers, questions have arisen regarding religious instruction during state-supported class hours.

Initially, Colorado prohibited this kind of instruction, but there have been conflicting messages from state officials.

Colorado secured $22 million in federal funding for a crucial wildlife overpass on Interstate 25. The grant aims to reduce collisions between vehicles and animals crossing the highway. The Greenland Wildlife Overpass Project in Douglas County anticipates a significant six-lane structure.

The pass will link elk and mule deer habitats, addressing the estimated million annual wildlife-vehicle collisions, reports Colorado Newsline. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Rural communities are seeking balance amidst the booming winter recreation scene, says the Telluride Daily Planet. The outdoor industry, valued at $1.1 trillion in 2022, saw a 19% spike, with snow activities surging by almost 40%.

Colorado, ranking sixth in outdoor recreation growth, contributed $1.4 billion to snow sports. Ski resorts in the state hosted 14.8 million visitors last year, comprising almost a quarter of national visits. While increased outdoor engagement brings economic benefits, concerns over environmental impacts and user conflicts have prompted calls for better land management and travel planning in regions like the GMUG National Forests.

For the past 13 years, NPR has released "Books We Love," an annual list of thoughtfully curated, great reads from NPR staff and trusted critics. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with NPR's Arts Desk Reporter Andrew Limbong to discuss the books they're loving this year, and why.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down last week with Jace Hochwalt, the City of Montrose’s planning manager, to better understand what affordable housing options look like in the city.

As KVNF reported last week, the City of Montrose is responding to these needs by considering code amendments that would simplify housing processes. They are exploring the possibility of duplexes, triplexes and townhomes in various areas.

Hochwalt defined affordable housing as paying no more than 30% of your income. But, more people are falling into what the city planner calls a “median gap,” people who have no option but to pay more than that percentage for housing.

Today, we hear Hochwalt talk about what it takes to bring in more affordable housing.

Downtown Paonia could get an additional retail marijuana shop if all goes well at an upcoming hearing for the proposed business. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.