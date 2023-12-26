© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: December 26, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published December 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST
Hotchkiss recently welcomed Gambles 2.5, a new arcade and vintage ice cream spot on Bridge Street. Veterinarians are still scratching their heads over a mysterious, sometimes fatal respiratory disease afflicting dogs in 15 states, including Colorado. The Delta County Library District is shifting away from cash payments. In his final year as Delta County Commissioner, Don Suppes will be keeping his eye on pressing issues that affect all Colorado Counties this coming year. The Biden administration's final methane rule, which builds on protections and new technologies pioneered in Colorado, promises significant public health benefits.

