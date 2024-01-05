KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2024

Colorado’s 2024 legislative session starts next week and Democratic party leadership is focused on legislation to address the state’s housing crisis. Last year, the party failed to pass a statewide land use bill to increase housing density. House Majority Leader Monica Duran says last year’s bill tried to do too much at once.

Specific housing legislation will focus on public transit, zoning and property taxes. Duran says there will also be bills around public safety, healthcare costs, climate change and economic inequities.

The Montrose Police Department is asking residents with security cameras to join a voluntary surveillance camera registry. Spurred by input from local business owners, this initiative aims to create a voluntary community registration database of surveillance cameras.

The Montrose Daily Press reports that the registry would aid investigations without seeking direct access to systems. Chief Blaine Hall told the Press that all registered information is confidential, and video only will be requested when needed for an investigation. Recent Montrose police department statistics show a decline in residential and commercial burglaries.

Hall attributes this decrease to increasing law enforcement’s presence around the community.

A trio of nonprofits in our region are looking to fill energy workforce gaps.

EcoAction Partners, Telluride Foundation, and San Miguel Power Association would train individuals for small-scale energy efficiency jobs, like installing heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle chargers. The initiative would also offer certifications in related fields, according to the Ouray Plaindealer.

Participants, including high school students and adults from specified regions, can earn money for completing courses, aligning with climate action plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy usage in the area.

Small nonfarming businesses in 16 Colorado counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

On today’s Farm Friday, KVNF’s Lisa Young takes us to a unique and somewhat mysterious farm south of Montrose on highway 550. Billy Goat Hop Farm will be featured in an upcoming Local Motion.

