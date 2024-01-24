KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2024

An Ophir-area man's body was discovered Tuesday morning near Waterfall Creek, south of Ophir. The Montrose Daily Press reports that he may have initially survived an avalanche.

The man, since identified as Dr. Peter Harrelson, was found dead with evidence of traumatic injury. Local search efforts began when a neighbor reported his absence from a backcountry trip.

The preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center identified the victim as a snowboarder. Search and Rescue teams, helped by a drone and infrared system, located the man's tracks and evidence of an avalanche. Avalanche risk in the area was moderate to considerable. Backcountry enthusiasts are asked to remember to check avalanche forecasts and follow safety measures.

The Cedaredge community gathered on Saturday to remember seven-year-old Jessi and three-year-old Summer Hill, who lost their lives in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month, committed by their father, James "Jake" Hill, in Routt County.

The Delta County Independent reports that teachers, school administrators, classmates, and friends attended the vigil to pay tribute to the young lives lost. The girls' mother, Tierny Kay Miller, said she was surprised to learn of the impact her daughter, Jessi, had on others.

Five candles were lit for those in attendance: one for grief, courage, memories, love and hope. People wrote messages on balloons, releasing them into the sky as a poignant farewell gesture.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help the family with memorial expenses.

Economic reports for the fourth quarter of 2023 are coming in. KVNF’s Lisa Young takes a look at Delta County’s numbers from Colorado Mesa University's latest reports

Governor Jared Polis and governors from eight other states are calling on the federal government to address the ongoing influx of migrants from the US-Mexico border. They sent a letter to Congress and the Biden administration this week, urging them to QUOTE “put political differences aside” and get to work on comprehensive immigration reform.

They’re also asking for more funding for cities and states. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to make his case.

He’s leading a coalition of mayors from across the country calling for federal action on the migrant crisis.

Over on the Western Slope, the Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition (based in Montrose), has been working with migrants in our community. The nonprofit advocates for equitable access to community-based resources for rural, migrant and seasonal farm workers, and their families.

KVNF's Cassie Knust recently spoke with Angeles Mendez, the president of the organization. You can hear more from Angeles Mendez on Local Motion, this evening at 6 p.m. on KVNF.