KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2024

State lawmakers are trying to reduce suicide rates by helping more Coloradans understand how to access prevention resources. A newly introduced bill would require employers to post suicide prevention information in their workspaces.

Cassandra Walton heads the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership. She says this could help men between the ages of 25 and 64 who are especially at risk.

The bill would charge the state’s Office of Suicide Prevention with distributing informational posters to employers. Colorado has the sixth-highest suicide rate in the country.

Colorado's first "capture season" for the gray wolf reintroduction program has concluded, with 10 wolves captured in Oregon and released in Grand and Summit counties last month.

The contentious plan was mandated by a 2020 ballot measure, to reintroduce gray wolves. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife director, Jeff Davis, stated in a press release this week that the focus now is on refining processes, improving staff expertise and public communication.

The program, according to Colorado Newsline, plans to release 10 to 15 wolves annually over the next three to five years, with a target of at least 50 wolves establishing a stable population in the state. Compensation is available for ranchers who lose livestock to confirmed wolf depredations.

CPW has also reached an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to obtain up to 15 additional wolves for the 2024-25 capture season.

Paonia’s Board of Trustees may not hold a ballot election this year unless write-in candidates submit an affidavit of intent before Monday evening. The mayoral seat and three trustee seats are up for election, and with three trustee applications and a single mayoral application turned in, only one trustee seat will be contested.

Trustees Kathy Swartz and Morgan MacInnis are not seeking reelection, with William Brunner and Walter Czech filling their vacancies. Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Knutson's seat will be filled by Brunner, who is uncontested. Paige Smith is running uncontested for mayor.

If no write-in candidates emerge, the town will cancel the election, saving funds that would have been used for Delta County to run it.

The Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition, based in Montrose, has been working with migrants in our community, advocating for equitable access to community-based resources for rural, migrant and seasonal farm workers.

Yesterday, we heard from the nonprofit’s president. Today, we meet Angel Gomez and Juan Ramirez, who work as pickers in our region. To hear more about migrant workers in Colorado and about the Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition, listen to this week’s Local Motion. You can also listen again Saturday at 10am.

The 2024 Delta County Land Use Code update meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m Wednesday, February 21 at the Delta Family Center at 822 Grand Ave. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more details.