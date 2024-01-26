KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2024

A new bill at the State Capitol would outlaw evictions unless a landlord has just cause to evict a tenant. The measure would allow evictions only in certain situations, like when a tenant doesn’t pay rent or violates their lease.

A landlord could also still evict someone when they want to make substantial repairs to a property or sell it. The bill wants to guarantee a 90-day eviction notice and some relocation assistance. That would apply if the evicted household includes children or low-income individuals.

The Revenue-Virginius Mine, located 5 miles southwest of Ouray, has been cleared from the state to resume operations.

The owners, Thorin Resources, successfully transitioned their operational status from "temporary cessation" to "active," as confirmed by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety.

The Ouray Plaindealer reports that operations began on January 19, and Thorin plans to restart the nearby mill by June 15. The updated status allows the company to process previously mined materials at their Ouray warehouse. The mine expects to produce refined minerals such as silver and gold. Potential buyers have already been identified for the materials.

It has been almost three years since Colorado banned the use of American Indian mascots by public schools.

At the time, the ban received significant pushback in the Montrose community, whose school district was tasked with rebranding three different schools by the summer of 2022. Many in the community were concerned with the costs that come with transitioning a mascot, while others grappled with losing the mascots they had grown up with.

Montrose County School District has spent upwards of $500,000 since transitioning mascots for Montrose High School, Centennial Middle School, and Johnson Elementary School. So far, the state has awarded $107,000 to the district to help offset the costs.

“We're grateful for the $107,000 the state’s giving us, but we're hopeful that there'll be additional monies to pay for the other four-fifths of the total cost that we've incurred," MCSD’s Matt Jenkins told KVNF. "I've reached out to the state to find out if we continue, if that award will be annual, and if we can compete for it four more times to get that total half a million dollars.”

The district is set to receive up to a third of the state’s competitive award money.

Delta Health reached a significant milestone in pediatric emergency care on the Western Slope earlier this month. The hospital is now recognized as an Elite Hospital for Pediatric Readiness in the nation.

The Delta-based hospital became the first on the Western Slope and the fourth in the state to secure the COPPER (Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for Emergency Rooms) Pediatric Advanced Designation, earning a perfect score in Pediatric Readiness.

The program evaluates emergency departments based on evidence-based guidelines and best practices, focusing on critical aspects of pediatric emergency care. The recognition comes after Kayleigh Wright, Delta Health’s trauma nurse coordinator, noted a significant increase in pediatric trauma patients.

Now, the hospital is focused on reducing pediatric mortality. There are some changes that come with this new designation, including a dedicated room for pediatric patients with distraction toys and family-centered care training for staff.

On today’s Farm Friday we take a look at Colorado’s Farm to School program and the ways it’s increasing access to healthy school meals through the Colorado Department of Education. KVNF’s Lisa Young recently spoke with Nicole Didero from Colorado State Extension.

