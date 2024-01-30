KVNF Regional Newscast: January 30, 2024

Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood has been placed on paid administrative leave following criminal accusations against his stepson and two others for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Wood's home.

The city administration and Ouray Police Department confirmed the decision on Facebook, citing ongoing criminal proceedings. Sgt. Gary Ray will serve as the acting police chief during Wood's absence.

The specific reasons for Wood's administrative leave were not disclosed. The leave will continue until the resolution of criminal charges, including potential trial outcomes or dropped charges. The Ouray Plaindealer reports that community members have called for Wood's resignation, but he has not publicly addressed the case.

Representative Marc Catlin is backing a bill that would cut access to poison linked to suicides.

House Bill 1081, which seeks to regulate the sale of highly concentrated sodium nitrite, would limit access to commercial purchasers with verified needs. The bill would also require explicit poison labeling.

The Montrose Daily Press reports that advocates, including David Ramirez, went before the Colorado House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, and urged support for the bill, after his daughter, Noelle, ingested deadly sodium nitrite purchased online. State health officials have recorded 31 deaths by sodium nitrite, with the first coming in 2018. All but two were linked to suicides.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or other acts of self-harm, please contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-8255 or texting “TALK” to 38255 for free, confidential and immediate support.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and it emphasizes advocacy and education in preventing dating abuse amongst teenagers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 1 in 12 teens have experienced physical dating violence or sexual dating violence. The San Miguel Resource Center is raising awareness of healthy relationships and teen dating abuse.

Liza Cooney, SMRC’s Prevention Education Coordinator told the Telluride Daily Planet that dating violence impacts youth across diverse demographics. As part of the awareness efforts, Cooney runs workshops in schools across San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County.

The SMRC also provides support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Resources in our region:

Hilltop Domestic Violence Services, Montrose, Counseling, advocacy, and shelter for adults and children who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Crisis Lines:

Montrose: 970-249-2486

Delta: 970-874-4941

Ouray: 970-626-3777

Residents in Montrose may have to continue traveling beyond the county for recreational marijuana purchases, as efforts to legalize the sale of cannabis within the city faces another setback. Currently, there is one medical dispensary on the south end of town, just before leaving Montrose County.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis had approached the city about a potential ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana sales, but the company decided to step back before the city council could consider the ordinance.

City officials expressed excitement about the potential partnership, but the company determined that the timeline for the April ballot was too tight. Rocky Mountain Cannabis plans to pursue the process for the spring of 2026.

The company would need to gather the required signatures within the next five months.

While city councilors have the option to legalize the sale of marijuana on its own, it is unlikely. In 2013, 70% of Montrose voters rejected legalizing recreational dispensaries. City Manager Bill Bell told the Montrose Daily Press that it would be difficult to justify overriding this public decision without the community’s input.

As previously reported on KVNF, Integrated Insight Community Care, located in Delta, has been experiencing issues with Rocky Mountain Health Plans (owned by United Health Care). Issues include non-payment for Medicaid billing as well as claims that Integrated owes 1.7 million dollars to the insurance provider.

KVNF’s Lisa Young has the latest on this ongoing story, including a recent attempt by Rocky Mountain Health Plans to sever all Medicaid contracts with Integrated claiming patient safety issues.

Aspen’s own Alex Ferreira took home X Games gold last night, with a win in the men’s ski SuperPipe competition. Kaya Williams has more on the event at Buttermilk Mountain.

