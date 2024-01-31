KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2024

Towns across Delta County have announced their candidates for local governing bodies in the upcoming April 2 election.

Highline Lake State Park on Colorado's Western Slope has become the first state park in our region to earn the “Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site” designation. Efforts to preserve the historic Shoshone water right in Colorado are moving ahead with a commitment of $20 million from the state. Affordable college education is on the horizon for Colorado's Western Slope as both Colorado Mesa University (CMU) and Fort Lewis College (FLC) introduce initiatives to assist low-income students. Hotchkiss-based Empowered Energy Systems is celebrating its 20th year by transitioning to a worker-owned cooperative and public benefit corporation.